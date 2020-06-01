Spain Says Energy Investors Can't Enforce $66M Award

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 8:33 PM EDT) -- Spain is urging a D.C. federal court to toss litigation to enforce a $66.3 million arbitral award over revoked economic incentives for renewable energy projects, arguing that the investors who won it are trying to skirt "well-settled" European law. The country told the court in a brief on Friday that the Jersey-based RREEF Infrastructure (GP) Ltd. and the Luxembourg-based RREEF Pan-European Infrastructure Two Lux SARL, which won the €59.6 million award from an international tribunal in December, have "traveled far abroad" in their attempt to enforce the arbitral award. The reason for doing so is because the award is unenforceable within the...

