Mexican Rebar Co. Hit With Higher Duties After Prior Evasion

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 6:17 PM EDT) -- A Mexican rebar producer will face expanded anti-dumping duties after the U.S. Department of Commerce determined on Monday that the company evaded its duty order by slightly bending the ends of its bars before exporting them. In a final decision that firmed up the preliminary results of its investigation from March, Commerce said it would apply its 20.58% duty to steel concrete reinforcing bar that has been bent at one or both ends produced by Mexico's Deacero SAPI de CV. "Commerce will instruct U.S. Customs and Border Protection to continue suspending liquidation and collecting AD cash deposits on imports of rebar...

