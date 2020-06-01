Finance Patent Suit Fails To Survive Alice Challenge

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 10:42 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has thrown out Island Intellectual Property LLC's patent infringement and trade secrets suit against StoneCastle Cash Management LLC after finding that five financial services patents don't hold up under the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice test. U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken on Friday agreed to dismiss Island's suit at the pleadings stage. The judge is only allowing Island — an affiliate of cash management business Double Rock Corp. — to amend the trade secrets claim, which had been dismissed for being too vague. The May 2019 suit accused StoneCastle and several affiliates of offering federally insured...

