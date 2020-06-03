Fieldfisher Adds Disputes Partner As Gibson Dunn Raids UBS

Law360, London (June 3, 2020, 6:26 PM BST) -- European law firm Fieldfisher has brought on a new partner from BDB Pitmans to join its London disputes team, while Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP has announced the return of one of its former attorneys from UBS. Fieldfisher LLP said Donna Goldsworthy, an attorney who has worked on high-value international arbitration and large-scale offshore commercial disputes, including in cross-border cases, will join its disputes team as a partner. "I am delighted to welcome Donna to the team. She brings a wealth of experience and further strengthens our team," said Colin Gibson, head of disputes at Fieldfisher. "Our European disputes practice has...

