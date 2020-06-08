Can Patent Invalidity Counterclaims Bypass Bar On IPR?

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT) -- Congress enacted inter partes review as a mechanism for resolving validity issues in a streamlined, expedited and cost-effective manner. The controlling statutory framework restricts a patent challenger's ability to seek IPR in two important ways. First, IPR is unavailable where a civil action challenging patent validity is filed prior to the filing of the IPR petition.[1] Second, IPR is unavailable if the petition is filed more than one year after the filing of a complaint for patent infringement.[2] Thus, prior to being challenged with a patent infringement lawsuit, an accused infringer has two options: It can challenge patent validity in district...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS