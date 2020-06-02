Rail Co. Can't Escape $30M Claim For Firefighting Costs

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 3:07 PM EDT) -- A railroad tourism company blamed for igniting a wildfire that burned more than 50,000 acres in Colorado must face the federal government's effort to recover the roughly $30 million it spent extinguishing the blaze, a federal judge has decided. U.S. District Judge Robert E. Blackburn on Monday praised the "yeoman-like work" of a magistrate judge's recommendation that a 19th-century state law forced American Heritage Railways Inc. to face potential liability not just for physical damages from the fire but for suppression costs, too. American Heritage argued last year in its motion to dismiss that the Colorado law imposes liability on railroads...

