Acadia Can't Slip Investor Suit Over Parkinson's Drug Deaths

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 4:51 PM EDT) -- Acadia Pharmaceuticals escaped part of the securities fraud claims lodged in a proposed class action over its alleged cover-up of fatality risks associated with its Parkinson's disease treatment, but it must still face the bulk of the suit, a California federal court ruled Monday. U.S. District Judge Anthony J. Battaglia dismissed portions of the shareholders' securities fraud claims "to the extent" that they relied on statements of corporate optimism, opinions, or forward-looking statements protected by the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, but he did not specify how many or which actionable statements remain. The judge further...

