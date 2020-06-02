First Nations Cigarette Co. Fights State Sales Rule At 2nd Circ.

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 5:56 PM EDT) -- A Canadian First Nations-owned cigarette company has urged the Second Circuit to revive its challenge to Connecticut's enforcement of a state tobacco law, saying a reporting provision meant to stem illegal cigarette trafficking is unconstitutional. Grand River Enterprises Six Nations Ltd., which is owned by First Nations members and makes Seneca brand cigarettes and others in Ontario, said on Monday that a Connecticut federal judge wrongly dismissed its suit claiming the state shouldn't be allowed to threaten to block sales of the company's cigarettes for its alleged failure to match up how many cigarettes were shipped and sold by its importers...

