VW Doesn't Have To Pull Out Bad Docs For 'Dieselgate' Class

Law360, London (June 2, 2020, 9:32 PM BST) -- A judge ruled Tuesday that British drivers suing Volkswagen AG over diesel cars rigged with emissions-cheating devices couldn't force the automaker to separate out documents it knew would contradict its defense, saying that would be an unworkable task. High Court Judge David Waksman denied the request from the consumer claimants to receive "known adverse documents" before other evidence in the group litigation, which has been brought on behalf of 91,000 owners or lessees of vehicles that used a particular VW diesel engine. Volkswagen has already gathered millions of pages of documents for the litigation from more than 600 people who have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS