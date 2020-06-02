Customer Fights Class Cert. Denial In Capital One Suit

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 9:28 PM EDT) -- A consumer told a New Jersey state appeals court Tuesday that he didn't need to prove he actually read a certain provision of a credit card agreement as he urged the panel to overturn a trial court ruling denying his class certification bid in a suit against Capital One Bank over the agreement. Bharati O. Sharma of The Wolf Law Firm LLC, representing plaintiff Lesroy E. Browne, said the lower court improperly concluded Browne had to meet a so-called interaction requirement to pursue class claims that the bank violated the state's Truth-in-Consumer Contract, Warranty and Notice Act with respect to contract...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS