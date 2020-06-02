Telescope Buyer Hits Celestron With $350M Antitrust Suit

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 8:46 PM EDT) -- An amateur astronomer has leveled a $350 million antitrust lawsuit accusing California-based telescope maker Celestron of illegally teaming up with a rival to pad prices, a conspiracy claim that has already won over a federal jury and saddled industry players with millions in damages. California astronomy enthusiast Daniel Hightower and his attorneys at BraunHagey & Borden LLP filed the proposed class suit in California federal court on Monday, claiming Celestron carried out a yearslong, underhanded campaign alongside Chinese rival Ningbo Sunny to divvy up the U.S. telescope market and box other potential players out. The two conspired to "fix prices, divide...

