Zion Williamson Must Discuss Duke Eligibility In Agent Suit

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 3:42 PM EDT) -- NBA No. 1 pick Zion Williamson must answer questions about his NCAA eligibility while he played for Duke University as part of a lawsuit by a former agent over his decision to switch agents last year, a Florida judge ruled Tuesday. Circuit Judge David Miller rejected a request by Williamson to stay further discovery on whether he or his family may have received impermissible gifts or other benefits while he was being recruited by and playing for Duke. At the same time, the judge did stay issues concerning whether Williamson can be sued in Florida court during the hearing Tuesday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS