Car Seller Vroom Targets $300M For Latham-Led IPO

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 3:02 PM EDT) -- Online used-car retailer Vroom said Tuesday it hopes to raise about $300 million in a Latham & Watkins LLP-steered initial public offering that is intended to help keep the business going in the face of concerns that it may run out of gas. Vroom Inc. said it expects to sell 18.75 million shares for $15 to $17 apiece, setting up the New York-based company to bring in $300 million if its shares price at midpoint. The company could raise additional funds if the underwriters use their 30-day option to purchase up to about 2.8 million additional shares, the announcement said....

