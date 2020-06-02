3rd Circ. Punts Amazon Seller Liability Case To Pa. Justices

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 3:34 PM EDT) -- After hearing oral arguments in the case en banc earlier this year, the Third Circuit asked the Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Tuesday to decide whether Amazon should be allowed to face liability for faulty products sold by third parties over the company's website. The Third Circuit said Pennsylvania's high court should have a chance to weigh in on state tort law in a case over a woman's injury from a product she bought on Amazon. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Chief U.S. Circuit Judge D. Brooks Smith told the justices that the case's focus on the interpretation of Pennsylvania tort law meant that they...

