Pet Supply Co. Trims $12.6M Award In Product Patent Suit

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 4:00 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge has trimmed an inventor's roughly $12.6 jury award in her suit alleging that a pet supply company stole her idea for a skin medicine applicator for dogs and cats, finding that the business did not infringe her patent and that certain damages were duplicative. U.S. District Judge Katharine S. Hayden on Monday handed a partial win to defendant Central Garden & Pet Co. in its bid to overturn 2018 verdicts in favor of plaintiff Marni Markell Hurwitz and her company, Nite Glow Industries Inc. The judge left intact a roughly $11 million award on a misappropriation...

