Rental Platform Vacasa Lands $108M For COVID-19 Recovery

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 5:58 PM EDT) -- Vacation rental platform Vacasa said Tuesday it has raised $108 million in a fundraising round led by its private equity investor Silver Lake to overcome the financial losses that have rocked the hospitality industry amid the global coronavirus pandemic. Vacasa LLC said the Series D financing put the company in a good financial position to harness an expected increased demand for its platform. "We are incredibly fortunate for the continued support of our investors," Vacasa CEO Matt Roberts said in a statement. "We believe there will be a preference shift from hotels to professionally managed vacation rentals as privacy and cleanliness...

