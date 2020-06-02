Volvo, Jaguar Take Shippers To Court Over Cartel Damages

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 9:06 PM EDT) -- Volvo and Jaguar are going after a host of shipping companies they say hurt their bottom line by overcharging for the price of roll-on, roll-off cargo services, the U.K. Competition Appeal Tribunal said on Tuesday. Following in the steps of German automaker Daimler AG, the carmakers became the latest to seek damages from the shippers in the United Kingdom, according to a pair of tribunal documents summarizing the companies' claims. Nine companies — including MOL and EUKOR Car Carriers — are accused of forcing Volvo and Jaguar to pay "inflated prices and consequently inflated import duties and taxes" for the cargo...

