Servicer Seeks To Seize Pittsburgh Development Over $24M

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 4:43 PM EDT) -- A planned entertainment complex outside Pittsburgh hit a snag after the developer defaulted on $24.1 million in debts, leading its mortgage servicer to try foreclosing on and seizing control of the stalled project, according to a complaint filed in Pennsylvania state court. Newbury Development Associates LP, the owners of Newbury Market in the suburb of South Fayette, had been unable to pay off loans from six banks when they started to reach maturity in 2018, and was unable to restart the stalled development project with its real estate agent, Jones Lang LaSalle, despite two extensions. Now, mortgage agent Thistle Financial Group...

