DC Circ., Group Spar Over Deposing Clinton In Email Saga

Law360, Washington (June 2, 2020, 11:06 PM EDT) -- A conservative watchdog's lower court victory ordering Hillary Clinton to sit for a sworn deposition over her use of a private email server as secretary of state appeared to be on shaky ground after the D.C. Circuit cast doubts on the presiding judge's authority to grant such relief. U.S. Circuit Judges Thomas B. Griffith, Cornelia T.L. Pillard and Robert L. Wilkins, who traded sharp exchanges with an attorney for Judicial Watch Inc. during a one-and-a-half hour-long teleconference hearing, on Tuesday examined U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth's March ruling that also requires Clinton's former chief of staff Cheryl Mills to be deposed...

