NY Buyers Should Beware Tainted Claims After Ch. 11 Ruling

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 5:12 PM EDT) -- A bankruptcy claim may be disallowed if the claimholder received an avoidable transfer that remains unrepaid.[1] Does the claim retain that disallowance taint if the claim is sold in the bankruptcy claims trading market, where the estimated aggregate value of claims traded exceeds $40 billion? Thirteen years ago, in the aftermath of the Enron bankruptcy, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York — the most active court for claims traders — held that the disallowance taint did not follow a claim that is sold rather than assigned.[2] Since then, other courts and bankruptcy scholars have criticized the...

