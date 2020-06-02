After $112M Loss, Control Co.'s Website Draws Contempt Fine

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 10:35 PM EDT) -- A German seller of control systems for construction equipment faces a $10,000-a-day penalty for relaunching a sales website and violating a judge's order entered after it lost a $112 million trial to a former business partner, the federal judge in Oklahoma City ruled Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Stephen Friot ruled that Abitron Germany and affiliated companies and a principal have committed "clear and convincing" continuing infringement by getting a sales website back up and running, going against a permanent injunction the judge entered on April 22 in the wake of Abitron's trial loss to former partner Hetronic International Inc., which makes...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS