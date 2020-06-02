Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

After $112M Loss, Control Co.'s Website Draws Contempt Fine

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 10:35 PM EDT) -- A German seller of control systems for construction equipment faces a $10,000-a-day penalty for relaunching a sales website and violating a judge's order entered after it lost a $112 million trial to a former business partner, the federal judge in Oklahoma City ruled Tuesday.

U.S. District Judge Stephen Friot ruled that Abitron Germany and affiliated companies and a principal have committed "clear and convincing" continuing infringement by getting a sales website back up and running, going against a permanent injunction the judge entered on April 22 in the wake of Abitron's trial loss to former partner Hetronic International Inc., which makes...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!