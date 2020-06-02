Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Rovi Tells Justices To Ignore ITC Flip-Flop In Comcast IP Row

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 9:57 PM EDT) -- TiVo subsidiary Rovi has fired back against the U.S. International Trade Commission's call for the Supreme Court to unravel Rovi's win in a patent battle over Comcast's set-top boxes, arguing Tuesday that the agency is overstepping.

The commission told the justices last week that because both of the Rovi patents at the center of the dispute expired last year, the TiVo unit's Federal Circuit victory against Comcast shouldn't stand. The request marked a major shift from the agency's earlier stance in the case, where the ITC had maintained that the litigation should remain intact whether or not Rovi's patents were still...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!