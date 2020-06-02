Rovi Tells Justices To Ignore ITC Flip-Flop In Comcast IP Row

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 9:57 PM EDT) -- TiVo subsidiary Rovi has fired back against the U.S. International Trade Commission's call for the Supreme Court to unravel Rovi's win in a patent battle over Comcast's set-top boxes, arguing Tuesday that the agency is overstepping. The commission told the justices last week that because both of the Rovi patents at the center of the dispute expired last year, the TiVo unit's Federal Circuit victory against Comcast shouldn't stand. The request marked a major shift from the agency's earlier stance in the case, where the ITC had maintained that the litigation should remain intact whether or not Rovi's patents were still...

