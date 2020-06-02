10th Circ. Clears Liberty From Covering Shoddy Building Work

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 6:15 PM EDT) -- A Tenth Circuit panel on Tuesday ruled Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Co. did not have to cover repairs to a building resulting from a subcontractor's shoddy workmanship, finding the repairs clearly fall under an exclusion under the building owner's insurance policy. In a published opinion, the court rejected arguments from Rocky Mountain Prestress LLC that an exception to the exclusion means the repairs should have been covered, saying the argument runs afoul of Colorado case law and affirming the district court's finding of summary judgment in Liberty Mutual's favor. Rocky Mountain was contracted to help construct an office building and was...

