Quibi Urges Judge To Ax 'Absurd' Eko Infringement Suit

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 6:26 PM EDT) -- Short-form video streaming service Quibi on Monday urged a California federal judge to dismiss a patent, trademark and contract suit against it and its Hollywood powerhouse founder Jeffrey Katzenberg by tech rival Eko, saying a recent amendment to the suit "only magnifies the pleading defects." Rather than fixing the problems with its original complaint, Eko improperly added Katzenberg and other employees as defendants, tacked on two "equally defective" claims for additional patents, and even tried to argue that it owns the color purple, Quibi said. The claims involving Katzenberg state that the Dreamworks Pictures co-founder met with Eko's CEO Yoni Bloch...

