Prisoner Sues Health Contractor For Missed Cancer Diagnosis

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT) -- Medical professionals and a contractor providing health care services at a Pennsylvania correctional facility missed opportunities to diagnose an inmate's skin cancer, allowing it to grow and spread, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court. Staff working for the Monroe County Correctional Facility and PrimeCare Medical Inc. failed to recognize the risks of a skin tag on Shawn Ravert's right shin in late 2016, and they discarded the tag when it came off rather than preserving it and sending it away to be tested, the complaint said. Ravert, a prisoner, wasn't properly tested until the same area of his...

