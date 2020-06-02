IT Co. Loses Challenge To $17B Defense Contract At Fed. Circ.

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 8:03 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit upheld the Defense Department's rejection of a $17.5 billion tech contract for a Virginia company on Tuesday, finding that the department could further scrutinize labor costs even if they were deemed realistic at first glance. The three-judge panel said the U.S. Department of Defense's Defense Information Systems Agency didn't mislead Agile Defense Inc. by reviewing the company's documentation on proposed labor costs for its ENCORE III information technology services multi-award contract. The fact that a proposed labor rate is realistic doesn't prohibit the DOD contracting officers from conducting further analysis, according to the opinion, which upheld a decision...

