Justices Nix 11th Circ.'s 'Formalistic' View Of Arbitration Law

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 8:53 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court held Monday that nonsignatories to an international arbitration agreement may compel arbitration of disputes arising under that agreement, a decision that's being praised for bringing the U.S. in line with widely held views on arbitration law. In the unanimous opinion authored by Justice Clarence Thomas, the high court concluded that the New York Convention does not conflict with a provision in domestic law known as equitable estoppel, which allows nonsignatories to an arbitration agreement to compel arbitration of a dispute arising under that agreement in certain circumstances. The New York Convention, an international treaty the U.S. has...

