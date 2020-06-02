NC Court OKs $3M Award In Neighbor Dispute Shooting Suit

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 6:36 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina appellate panel on Tuesday upheld a $3 million jury verdict in a suit accusing a man of shooting his neighbor in a hardware store parking lot due to an ongoing dispute, saying the jury appropriately found that the man did not act in self-defense. In a published opinion, a three-judge Court of Appeals panel unanimously affirmed a Cabarrus County jury's decision to award $1 million in compensatory damages and $2 million in punitive damages in a suit accusing John Lee Wiles of committing civil battery when he shot his neighbor Tony Ray Simmons Jr. in the abdomen with...

