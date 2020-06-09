Volvo Says Truck Cartel Didn't Hit Suppliers' Wallet

Law360, London (June 9, 2020, 2:36 PM BST) -- Volvo has hit back at a lawsuit brought by suppliers of construction materials, which are seeking damages over the automaker's role in a massive truck price-fixing scandal, telling a London court that they passed on any additional costs to their customers. Lawyers for the manufacturing giant argued in a defense filed at the High Court that it does not have to pay damages to a group of suppliers led by a Swiss industry giant. More than two dozen companies are suing as a result of Volvo's role in a Europe-wide price-fixing cartel. Volvo is fighting a wave of claims filed after the...

