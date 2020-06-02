Rand McNally Wants Out Of Suit Over 'Defective' GPS Devices

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 7:21 PM EDT) -- Mapmaker and technology manufacturer Rand McNally urged an Illinois federal judge on Tuesday to toss a proposed class action alleging the company sold defective GPS systems and failed to follow through on the warranty, saying the named plaintiff made a "federal case" out of a "garden-variety customer service complaint." Named plaintiff and Wisconsin truck driver James Van Zeeland demanded a refund for a malfunctioning "TND Tablet 80" GPS navigation unit he purchased from Rand McNally after the company, per its warranty, sent him a free accessory that failed to resolve the issues with the device, according to his lawsuit. But the...

