Calif. Hospital Preserves Win In ER Patient Death Suit

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 10:33 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court has affirmed the dismissal of a suit seeking to hold a hospital liable for an emergency room patient's death, saying the evidence showed that the hospital's nursing staff did not breach the standard of care. In a published opinion, a three-judge Court of Appeal panel on Monday unanimously cleared Antelope Valley Hospital of liability in a suit accusing it and two ER doctors, Christopher Belfour and Lawrence Michael Stock, of causing the death of Matthew Wicks in 2016. The suit filed by the patient's widow, Marline Wicks, alleges that the doctors negligently discharged the patient a few...

