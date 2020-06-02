Fla. Prosecutor Fired After Post Calling Protesters 'Animals'

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 10:33 PM EDT) -- A South Florida state prosecutor has been fired over a recent social media post that reportedly compared people protesting the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer to zoo animals. "Act civilized and maybe things will change," Amy Bloom, who had worked for nearly eight years in the state attorney's office for Broward County, wrote in a since-deleted Facebook post, according to local media reports. "I've never seen such animals except at the zoo." She made the offending post after incidents of violence and vandalism during protests in Fort Lauderdale that were part of the wave of demonstrations across...

