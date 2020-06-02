6th Circ. Says Ex-Mich. Gov. Must Face Flint Questions

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 8:50 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit on Tuesday denied former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder's bid to halt a deposition in proposed class actions over the Flint lead water crisis, saying his push for immunity doesn't have to be fully resolved before it can take place. A three-judge panel agreed with a lower court's decision to open Snyder and former state Treasurer Andy Dillon up to a limited set of depositions, even though they continue to assert they have official immunity from charges against them. The panel said the pair wouldn't be able to completely avoid depositions even if they were dismissed from the case...

