Suit Claims Trump's Social Media Order Chills Free Speech

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 6:23 PM EDT) -- A tech advocacy group represented by BigLaw firm Mayer Brown LLP sued President Donald Trump on Tuesday over his executive order targeting social media companies, saying it clearly violates the First Amendment. In a complaint filed in D.C. federal court, the Center for Democracy & Technology said the executive order, aimed at weakening legal protections that shield social media platforms like Twitter from liability, was an attack on "essential free speech rights." The lawsuit is the first of numerous expected legal challenges to the order, which came after Twitter publicly fact-checked two of Trump's tweets that made unsupported claims about voter...

