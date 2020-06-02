PG&E Resolves Fire Victims' Ch. 11 Plan Objections

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 8:16 PM EDT) -- PG&E Corp. and a committee representing victims of wildfires blamed on the utility told a California bankruptcy court Tuesday that they had resolved the committee's objections to PG&E's Chapter 11 plan, including a stock valuation question. PG&E, a shareholder group and the case's tort claimants committee said in a joint stipulation that they had resolved the committee's five remaining objections to the utility's plan for exiting bankruptcy, including by reaching an agreement to accept arbitration of disputes over how the value of the stock PG&E will pay fire victims to settle their claims will be set. PG&E filed for Chapter 11 in...

