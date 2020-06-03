Siemens Beats Suit Over $90M Water Contract With Miss. City

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 9:42 PM EDT) -- A Mississippi federal judge has tossed a proposed class action accusing Siemens Industry Inc. of botching a $90 million multiyear contract with the city of Jackson to improve water and sewer services, ruling the residents suing over purportedly unexplainably high bills weren't a party to the contract. U.S. District Judge Tom S. Lee on Tuesday favored water meter manufacturer Siemens' argument that the proposed class led by Poindexter Park After-School Club Inc. and several residents is not a third-party beneficiary under the terms of the city's water, sewer and billing contract with the company. The judge also agreed with Siemens that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS