1st Circ. Says Novo Nordisk Can't Block Ex-Worker's New Job

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 9:57 PM EDT) -- Novo Nordisk Inc. can't immediately block a former employee from continuing to work for rival BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. because the worker likely isn't subject to a noncompete agreement he had signed with the Danish pharma giant, the First Circuit ruled Tuesday. The three-judge appeals panel swept aside Novo Nordisk's argument that a lower court should have granted its bid for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against Thomas Russomano, who left Novo Nordisk in January for a new position at BioMarin. Novo Nordisk had argued that an agreement Russomano signed prevents him from working for a competitor for at least...

