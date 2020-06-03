In GE, Supreme Court Extends Reach Of Int'l Arbitration In US

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 4:04 PM EDT) -- In GE Energy Power Conversion France SAS v. Outokumpu Stainless USA LLC,[1] the U.S. Supreme Court resolved a long-standing question of often critical importance to international commercial disputes: Whether a nonsignatory to an international arbitration agreement may enforce that arbitration agreement in U.S. courts under the Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Arbitral Awards, known as the New York Convention. In a unanimous decision, authored by Justice Clarence Thomas, the court held that the New York Convention — as implemented in the U.S. via Chapter 2 of the Federal Arbitration Act,[2] or FAA — permits nonsignatories to international arbitration...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS