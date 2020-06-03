Judge Says 'Glaring Deficiencies' Derail Olam's $4.5M OT Deal

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 2:46 PM EDT) -- A $4.5 million proposed settlement in an overtime suit against an Olam Americas Inc. unit was rife with "glaring deficiencies" and conflicts of interest that preclude approval, a California federal magistrate judge has said, recommending that the workers' attorneys go back to the drawing board. U.S. Magistrate Judge Stanley A. Boone said Tuesday that the proposed class of workers shouldn't proceed with the deal reached in their suit alleging Olam West Coast Inc. violated the Fair Labor Standards Act and California law by failing to pay overtime and minimum wages to nonexempt workers. "Viewing the settlement agreement in its totality demonstrates...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS