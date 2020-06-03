Real Estate Rumors: HighBrook, WeWork, Pointe Development

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT) -- HighBrook Investors has landed $29 million in financing for an office property in Reston, Virginia, near Washington, D.C., Commercial Observer reported on Wednesday. The loan from Rubenstein Mortgage Capital is for Reston Metro Center One, which is located at 12120 Sunrise Valley and has a total of 124,076 square feet of space, according to the report. WeWork is in discussions to call off a planned lease deal for space at a new building in London, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The company has a 2017 agreement to lease space at two Shoreditch district buildings that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS