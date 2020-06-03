Fla. Utility Wants Construction Co. To Pay For Gas Accident

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 8:02 PM EDT) -- A Florida utility told the state's Supreme Court on Wednesday that a construction company should pay for a settlement the utility had to pay out to the company's worker for injuries he suffered when he hit an underground natural gas line during a highway project. Jason Gonzalez, who argued on behalf of Peoples Gas System, told the court during oral arguments that the Florida Underground Facility Damage Prevention and Safety Act, which governs underground utility facilities, allows PGS to request indemnification from Posen Construction Inc. The construction company violated the state law and should pay for the settlement that PGS paid...

