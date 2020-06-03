Monster Asks High Court To Weigh In On Arbitrator Bias

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 8:40 PM EDT) -- Monster Energy is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to establish guidelines on arbitrator bias, saying a Ninth Circuit decision vacating an award after an arbitrator failed to disclose his ownership interest in the administering institution threatens to "undermine the entire system of private arbitration." The energy drink company, which is trying to revive the award that it had won following a dispute with its former Washington state distributor, City Beverages LLC, told the justices in a May 28 bid for review that a lack of guidance from them on the issue has prompted U.S. appeals courts to adopt conflicting standards of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS