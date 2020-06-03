Kirkland, Simpson Thacher Help PE Firm Raise $10B

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 1:39 PM EDT) -- Technology focused private equity firm Francisco Partners said Wednesday that it has raised roughly $10 billion across two equity funds and one credit fund with assistance from legal advisers Kirkland & Ellis and Simpson Thacher. The funds will target investments in Francisco Partners' usual areas of focus, including software, communications, financial technology, health care IT, infrastructure software, internet, security and semiconductors, according to a statement. The equity funds are Francisco Partners VI LP and Francisco Partners Agility II LP, both of which were raised with help from Kirkland & Ellis LLP. The former is the firm's sixth flagship investment vehicle and...

