Citrix Inks $2.3M Deal To End Ex-Workers' Data Breach Suit

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 3:34 PM EDT) -- Citrix Systems Inc. has agreed to pay $2.275 million to resolve a proposed class action claiming the software company failed to protect workers' personal information from hackers that breached its servers in 2018. A group of former employees — along with one of those workers' beneficiaries — asked a Florida federal judge on Tuesday to give preliminary approval to the deal, which would benefit about 24,316 people affected by the data breach. That would-be class could include current and former Citrix workers, their beneficiaries and dependents, according to the plaintiffs. The plaintiffs said that the relief the settlement offers is favorable...

