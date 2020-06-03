NJ Atty Can't Modify Award In Fee Dispute With Ex-Partner

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 2:41 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appellate court on Wednesday shut down an attorney's bid to correct an alleged math error in an arbitration decision resolving a dispute over fees between him and his former partner, with the court saying that the attorney's real quarrel was not with the math but with the arbitrator's rationale. The court said that Robert J. Hitscherich's arguments did not seek to demonstrate that arbitrator and retired Judge Peter E. Doyne made a mathematical error in deciding Hitscherich's dispute with former law partner Joseph C. Zisa, but to dispute the evidence Judge Doyne used as part of deciding...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS