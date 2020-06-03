Zendesk Investor Says Execs Reaped $23M From Co.'s Woes

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 7:46 PM EDT) -- Customer service software company Zendesk has been hit with a shareholder derivative suit following reports of declining growth and data breaches that affected thousands of customers, information that board members allegedly traded on before it became public. Shareholder Anthony Anderson sued Zendesk Inc. as well as its board of directors on behalf of the company in California federal court on Tuesday, accusing three board members of selling $23.7 million in stock before reports of a data breach in 2016 involving 10,000 accounts became public. Anderson also alleges that the company issued positive projections in shareholder letters throughout 2019 despite the declining...

