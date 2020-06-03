Asbestos Liability In NJ Extends To Parts Cos. Didn't Build

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 3:51 PM EDT) -- A split New Jersey Supreme Court on Wednesday said Ford Motor Co. and other manufacturers may be held liable for asbestos-containing replacement components they didn't build or distribute, saying it is fair for them to bear such responsibility when they profit from the parts extending the life of their products. In a 5-2 opinion on an issue of first impression for the court, the justices upheld a 2018 state appellate ruling that manufacturers may be held liable for failing to warn about the risks of asbestos in components that were required for their products to work, regardless of whether they built...

