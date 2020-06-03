Portola Investor Cries Foul Over Tender Offer Math

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 6:32 PM EDT) -- Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its chief executive and board were hit Tuesday with a shareholder action in New York federal court accusing the company of filing opaque financial analyses with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with its acquisition by another drugmaker. Plaintiff Philip Howland's suit claims the company violated federal laws and regulations requiring public companies to completely and accurately disclose the numbers underlying a tender offer in connection with the company's proposed acquisition by Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The acquisition terms that Portola and Alexion announced in early May would see Portola, which makes treatments for thrombosis and...

