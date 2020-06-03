Thoma Bravo Ends Control Of Dynatrace In $1B Offering

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 9:50 PM EDT) -- Guided by Goodwin Procter, cloud software group Dynatrace on Wednesday priced a follow-on offering worth more than $1 billion and sees private equity firm Thoma Bravo end its controlling stake in the company. Dynatrace Inc. is not receiving proceeds from the offering, which includes the sale of 30 million shares at $35 each. The transaction reduces Kirkland-represented Thoma Bravo's stake in the company from 52% to at least 44.4%, or about 43% if the underwriters fully exercise their 30-day option to buy an additional 4.5 million shares, according to a statement Wednesday and documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange...

