EPA Must Update Oil Spill Response Plans Under CWA Rules

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 7:19 PM EDT) -- Updating old protocols governing oil spill response methods is not optional for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, a California federal court said Tuesday in refusing to dismiss claims the EPA is shirking that responsibility. U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick rejected the agency's bid to escape a suit brought by individuals and environmental advocacy groups, including Earth Island Institute and the Center For Biological Diversity. The plaintiffs are accusing the EPA of abdicating its responsibility under the Clean Water Act to update its oil spill response strategy, known as the National Contingency Plan, when new information becomes available, such as the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS